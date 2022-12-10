Not Available

Based on the award-winning stage play, "My Left Nut" is a three-part coming of age comedy drama about friendship, family, grief and testicles. The series follows school-boy Mick and his journey after discovering a swelling on his testicle. He can't tell his dad; he died seven years ago. He can't tell his mum Patricia; she's got a million other things on her plate. He can't tell his schoolmates; there's an upside to rumours about the bulge in your trousers… And it’s not like it’s going to complicate things between Mick and his first girlfriend anyway, right?