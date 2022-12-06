Not Available

Welcome to the My Life as a Dog guide at TV Tome. Based on the novel by the same name by Reidar Jönsson. This series stars a boy growing up under difficult circumstances. Shot in Manitoba where there are windswept open vistas, small town societies, and a wonderful glance at the Aurora Borealis. Michael Yarmush's performance was solid and he received a nomination at the YoungStar Awards in 1998 for "Best Performance by a Young Actor in a Drama TV Series" while obtaining a win at the 1998 Young Artist Awards for "Best Performance in a TV Drama Series: Leading Young Actor". Callum Keith Rennie was able to win "Best Performance in a Children's or Youth Program or Series" at the 1997 Geminis.<br><br> Eric Johansson An eleven-year-old boy who lost his mother and was sent to Gimli to live with his uncle Johnny. Eric finds his life turned upside down as he journeys to become an adult. Soon, he discovered new friends - A.J. and Sam and got to love his aunt and uncle. Johnny Johan