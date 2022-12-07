Not Available

"My Life as Liz" explores high school life through the eyes of Liz Lee, a precocious, sometimes sarcastic, always witty teenage girl trapped in a conservative Texas town. Ever the outsider, the series explores Liz's attempt to make the best of her senior year by carving out a place of her own among her more "normal" peers. While Liz's off-kilter outlook and impeccable comedic timing make her journey of self-discovery an often humorous one -- her openness and honesty allow viewers to bear witness to the truest and most tender moments of being a teenage girl.