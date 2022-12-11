Not Available

My Little Pony: Equestria Girls - Better Together

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The magic of Equestria cannot be contained! It’s found its way into the world of the all new My Little Pony Equestria Girls Digital Series and it’s turning everything on its head. From after-school clubs to beach days, music festivals to theme parks, and a rockin’ Spring Break on a yacht, magic is sure making things interesting. Join Sunset Shimmer, Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Fluttershy, Pinkie Pie, Rainbow Dash and Rarity as they learn what it means to be superheroes while they take on their biggest challenge yet: high school.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images