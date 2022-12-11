My Little Pony: Equestria Girls - Better Together

Not Available

The magic of Equestria cannot be contained! It’s found its way into the world of the all new My Little Pony Equestria Girls Digital Series and it’s turning everything on its head. From after-school clubs to beach days, music festivals to theme parks, and a rockin’ Spring Break on a yacht, magic is sure making things interesting. Join Sunset Shimmer, Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Fluttershy, Pinkie Pie, Rainbow Dash and Rarity as they learn what it means to be superheroes while they take on their biggest challenge yet: high school.