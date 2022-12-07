Not Available

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Comedy

DHX Media

"Get your muzzle out of those books and make some friends!" That's what Princess Celestia tells Twilight Sparkle. She may be the smartest unicorn in Equestria, but Twilight Sparkle gets an "incomplete" in friendship. There's more to life than learning magic, after all -- so she goes to Ponyville on a mission to make friends. There she meets five special ponies who take her on exciting adventures and teach her the most powerful magic of all ... the magic of friendship!

Cast

Tara StrongTwilight Sparkle (voice)
Andrea LibmanPinkie Pie / Fluttershy (voice)
Ashleigh BallRainbow Dash / Applejack (voice)
Tabitha St. GermainRarity / Princess Luna / Granny Smith / Mrs. Cake (voice)
Cathy WeseluckSpike / Mayor Mare (voice)
Michelle CreberApple Bloom (voice)

