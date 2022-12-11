My Little Princess

Not Available

Should some places be off limits to the poor? The Si Ye Art Institute is an elite arts high school for the children of wealthy families whose students go on to attend the most exclusive universities. Jiang Yu Nian is one of the most popular boys at the school, but he is cold and emotionally distant after the death of his sister. The exclusive school and its privileged students are turned upside down when Lin Xing Chen, a talented art student from a poor background, is admitted. Xing Chen faces immediate bullying from the other rich students, but will Yu Nian try to protect the kindhearted new student?