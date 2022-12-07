Not Available

My Lovable Girl

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Hyun Wook (Bi) is the CEO of a talent agency that scouts and trains idols. He is a brilliant songwriter-producer who appears cold and indifferent on the outside but is sensitive and kind-hearted. Hyun Wook lives in great difficulty as he unable to let go of his ex girlfriend who dies in an accident he witnesses first hand. His ex-girlfriend’s sister, Se Na (Krystal Jung), moves to Seoul in order to pursue her songwriting career and meets Hyun Wook who helps her achieve it. In the midst of healing through music, they fall in love.

Cast

Krystal JungYoon Se-na
RainLee Hyun-wook
Cha Ye-ryunShin Hae-yoon
LShi-woo
Gong Seung-yeonSeo Yoon-ji
Jo Hee-BongKang Tae-min

