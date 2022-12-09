Not Available

My Love Eun Dong

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Dramahouse

In his youth, Ji Eun Ho fell wildly in love with Ji Eun Dong, but their pure love never survived the heartbreaking circumstances that eventually separated them. 20 years later, Eun Ho continues to harbor a flame for his first love, despite his fame and fortunate as a popular actor. Can a chance meeting with Eun Dong heal Eun Ho's cold heart, or has his second shot at true love already passed?

Cast

Joo Jin-MoJi Eun-Ho / Park Hyun-Soo
Kim Sa-rangSeo Jung-Eun / Ji Eun-dong
Kim Tae-HoonChoi Jae-Ho
Kim Yoo-riJo Seo-Ryeong
Baek Sung-hyunPark Hyun-soo (27)
Yoon So-heeJi Eun-dong (23)

View Full Cast >

Images