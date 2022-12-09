My Love Eun Dong

Not Available

In his youth, Ji Eun Ho fell wildly in love with Ji Eun Dong, but their pure love never survived the heartbreaking circumstances that eventually separated them. 20 years later, Eun Ho continues to harbor a flame for his first love, despite his fame and fortunate as a popular actor. Can a chance meeting with Eun Dong heal Eun Ho's cold heart, or has his second shot at true love already passed?