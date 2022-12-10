My Love from the Ocean

Not Available

In a worldwide drug-poisoning case, a treasure-seeker named Chi Lu will be disguised as a visiting scholar to Hai Yan due to an entrust. This has broke the calm and peaceful life of a girl named Dai Xi. As the missions go on, their feelings will both gradually warm up. However, the disappearance of the Professor Dai, the exposure of Chi Lu’s real identity and the true recipe of the secret drug will also be revealed in the midst of that. Dai Xi is staring to be full of doubts and suspicions, making things only more complicated due to the fact she can no longer ignore the strange changes that occur in her body.