My Lovely Fool

Not Available

This story is about a woman (Cha Yeon) who grows up in an orphanage with her friend Ho Tae, Cha Yeon got married, had a child named Duri and then got divorced. Duri was born ill and Cha Yeon takes on any kind of job to earn money to save her son. After a scandal with Shin Dong Joo, she agrees to a paper marriage. To add complication to the mix, Dong Joo’s girlfriend is not happy about being left out and Dong Joo’s ex-wife begins to fall for Cha Yeon’s friend Ho Tae .. Meanwhile, Seung Hye’s sister is a patient at the hospital where Dong Joo’s brother works.