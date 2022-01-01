Not Available

My Lucky Star is a 2007 drama starring Jimmy Lin, Leon Jay Williams, and Yoo Ha Na. It was produced by Sanlih E-Television and directed by Chen Ming Zhang. The series was first broadcast in Taiwan on free-to-air Taiwan Television from 11 March 2007 to 22 July 2007, every Sunday from 21:30 to 23:15 and cable TV Sanlih E-Television on 17 March 2007 to 28 July 2007, every Saturday at 21:00. The premiere episode on TTV achieved an average rating of 2.24 and peaked at 2.4. Like the boy who cried wolf, Xia Zhi Xing had lied one too many times. So when she did tell the truth, nobody believed her except for the most unlikely person, Zhong Tian Qi, a runaway young master of a jewelry empire. His belief in her inspired her to become a real jewelry designer instead of a lying, scheming jewelry con artist. In the process, she taught him the real value of jewels that he is destined to inherit.