My Mother is a Daughter-in-Law

Gyeong-Sook (Kim Hye-Ri) married a wealthy older man when she was 19-years-old. Her mother-in-law, who gave her a hard time, died and her husband passed away a couple of years ago. She only depends on her son Jung-Soo (Lee Yong-Joon) who is a doctor. Her son Jung-Soo brings his girlfriend, Hyun-Joo (Shim Yi-Young). Gyeong-Sook disapproves of Hyun-Joo because of her poor family background. Nevertheless, Jung-Soo and Hyun-Joo marry. Gyeong-Sook gives Hyun-Joo a hard time. Then, Jung-Soo dies in a car accident. Gyeong-Sook and Hyun-Joo are no longer family. Gyeong-Sook and Hyun-Joo eventually both marry again. Through a twist of fate, Gyeong-Sook becomes Hyun-Joo's daughter-in-law.