My Mother the Car may very well be known as the most notorious short-lived sitcom of all time and it's solely due to it's premise, a talking car. The pilot episode introduces us to the world of Dave Crabtree. Dave is your ordinary family man, married to wife Barbara and they have two children, Randy and Cindy. However, it's when he purchases a 1928 Porter, that he discovers that another family member is living with him, his deceased mother. It seems Dave Crabtree's mother has been reincarnated as the car.