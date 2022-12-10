Not Available

A young swimmer tries to stage a comeback three years after a scandal. Tang Yi Bai (Dylan Xiong) is a former champion swimmer who was wrongfully accused of doping that derailed his competitive career three years ago. He returns after a three-year hiatus to compete for the South Physical Education College alongside his best friend, Qi Rui Feng (Huang Sheng Chi), against their biggest rival, Heng Ou Yang (Pang Han Chen), of North Physical Education College. At the competition, Yi Bai meets rookie sports reporter Yun Duo (Tan Song Yun), who is assigned to cover the competition but has a fear of water due to a near-drowning incident in her past. Yi Bai also happens to rent a room in Yun Duo’s family home, and the two become good friends. Can Yun Duo encourages Yi Bai to prove his innocence in his past scandal and regain his swimming glory? “My Mr. Mermaid” is a 2017 Chinese drama series. It is based on the novel Lang Hua Yi Duo Duo by Jiu Xiao Qi.