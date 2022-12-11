My Neighbour Can't Sleep

Not Available

A sweet romance begins when a pianist suffering from insomnia finds comfort in a quirky romance novelist. Song Mi Duo who's been single since birth is an aspiring romance novelist who dreams of making it big. During the summer after her high school graduation, she meets Xi Song, a pianist who became famous at a young age. Due to the pressures that he faces, Xi Song suffers from insomnia but is surprised to realize that he can sleep when Song Mi Duo is beside him. Using Xi Song as her model, Song Mi Duo becomes determined to write a love story that will take the world by storm. The two work up a deal that they will both benefit from, thus starting a unique sleeping arrangement as they chase for their dreams.