My Own Worst Enemy

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Henry Spivey is an average thirtysomething, middle class man, living in the suburbs with his wife and two kids. Edward Albright, a trained-to-kill operative fluent in 19 languages, is the polar opposite of Henry; however, they have one thing in common -- the same body. When the wall between Henry and Edward begins to break down, each man is placed in a very unfamiliar environment forcing them each to wonder who they can trust when they can't even trust themselves.

Cast

Christian SlaterHenry Spivey / Edward Albright
Mike O'MalleyTom Grady / Raymond Carter
Saffron BurrowsDr. Norah Skinner
Mädchen AmickAngie Spivey
Alfre WoodardMavis Heller
Omid AbtahiTony Nazari

