My Pet and Me is a programme to help children appreciate what it really means to have a pet, looking at the responsibility of caring for its needs whilst also showing what great fun you can have! The presenters, Ferne and Rory, are both animal experts and each episode begins with one of them setting off to visit a child and their pet. Once we meet the pet, we learn some fun facts about that type of animal. The child shows our presenter how they care for their pet and together they enjoy some pet playtime. There is also an animated section in the show where the child imagines what their pet might do if it could do anything at all. The presenter and the child get up to lots of fun activities with the pet during the show and there are always lots of pet-tastic facts to learn along the way.