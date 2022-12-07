Not Available

My Place is an Australian children's television drama series based on the award-winning picture book of the same name by Nadia Wheatley and Donna Rawlins. My Place tells the story of one house in south Sydney as told by the generations of children who have lived there over a period of 120 years. The series opens in 2008 and travels back to 1888. Each episode centres around a kid with a talent for some kind of trouble, each hiding up the same old fig tree, each with a story to tell.