My Prince tells the story of an ordinary family, a mother who loves money and her four handsome sons. Li Xiu Yun's biggest wish is to see her sons marry rich girls. She's lazy and spends most of her time gambling or talking with the neighbours while letting her sons run the household and their small flower shop. Her oldest son, Zhi Kai, works as a team leader in a company. He's very serious about work and is a responsible family man. The second son, Zhi Wen, is an unknown model. He's popular with the ladies and likes spending his spare time flirting in bars and clubs. Of course his big brother has to then help him pick up the tabs. Zhi Chen, the third son, is a man of few words. He works in a wine bar as a bartender. The youngest of them all, Zhi Xiao, is good-natured and helps his mother run the flower shop as well as take care of the handiwork around the house. When he was little, he ran a very high fever which rendered him both deaf and mute. But still, he keeps smiling like nothing has happened. Everyone likes him and his brothers are all very protective of him.