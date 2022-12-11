Not Available

The heroine is a poor little assistant who has to endure her devil boss. When she enters a game world, she becomes the 9th princess of Ruoshui Country. As she embarks on the journey to finding love, she crosses paths with a man who looks very similar to her boss. Jiang Xiao Meng has always dreamed of finding the perfect boyfriend just like the leading men found in dramas nowadays. Unfortunately, her wish hasn't been granted since she's been single since birth. Furthermore, she also has to deal the endless pressure of working for her CEO boss Qin Han all year round. After being chosen to be the first to participate in a closed beta test for the game "Destined," Jiang Xiao Meng transforms into the 9th princess who is looking for her true love in the ancient times