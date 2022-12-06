Not Available

My Restaurant Rules is a reality show in which 5 couples are given the chance to build, run and even own a restaurant. The couples must build the restaurant and run it accordingly to survive in the competition. After the opening of the restaurant's the competition judges will visit each restaurant and submit a review. The 2 couples with the lowest reviews go up for nomination. Then Australia decides which restaurant closes by voting. The least favorite restaurant will close it's doors. This process is repeated until the last 2 couples remain and then everything is on the line. The couple with the highest number of votes win the competition and get to keep their own restaurant for good. They also get a cash prize of $100,000.