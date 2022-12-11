My Ride the Series

Not Available

Dr. Tawan often hires Mork, a motorcycle driver, to drop him at his dentist boyfriend's apartment after work. One day, however, when Mork knowingly makes Dr. Tawan late for his date, Dr. Tawan finds out that his boyfriend has been cheating on him. Heartbroken and feeling betrayed, Tawan breaks up with his boyfriend. In the meantime, his friendship with Mork continues to grow. This drama is about sweet and innocent development of a friendship and then love between a rider and his passenger.