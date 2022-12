Not Available

While on a trip to Bingchuan, medical student Lin Mo Bai gets into a serious accident. To save him, his scientist father gives him mechanical enhancements. Lin Mo Bai becomes half-human and half-robot. When he and journalism intern Jiang Meng accidentally meet, she falls in love at first sight. That encounter inspires a one-sided pursuit to win his heart. How will a half-human, half-robot with artificial intelligence navigate romance, family and friendship?