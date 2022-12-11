My Roommate is a Fairy Fox

Not Available

In a past life, Xiao Jingchen, a great general, sacrificed himself in order to save Lu Bai, a fairy fox. In the modern-day, Lu Bai has tracked down the reincarnated Xiao Jingchen to watch over and protect him. Xiao Jingchen is now a college student called Xiao Mo, and he is the only one who can protect Lu Bai's clan against the evil Wolf Clan. The Wolf Clan wants to seize and obtain the power of a sacred stone, which fell on Earth thousands of years ago and has been under the protection of the Fox Clan ever since. But what will be their relationship? Will Lu Bai be able to fulfill his mission?