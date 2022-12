Not Available

Ryokiteki na Kanojo is a Japanese television drama based on the South Korean movie My Sassy Girl. It narrates the story between Saburo Masaki, a marine biologist, and Riko Takami, an aspiring writer with a short temper. While the two are at odds with each other at first, they eventually become attracted to each other and develop a relationship. It received an average of 8.18% viewer rating throughout the series.