My School Daze

Tan Xiangchun is a traditional, Chinese-educated senior teacher who deeply feels unappreciated at work because of his poor command of the English language. The younger generation no longer sees the importance of their mother tongue and moral education. As such, they despise and disrespect him. Gradually, Xiangchun becomes disillusioned with education and upon facing some health issues, dejectedly leaves the teaching line. Xiangchun’s wife, Kang Qiaozhen, used to compile textbooks with the Ministry of Education (MOE). She left her high-paying job for more flexibility in juggling her children and career, and started a tuition centre in the heartlands, hoping to carve out a great career in the education industry. Not wanting to be a loafer, Xiangchun joins her centre. Xiangchun’s younger brother, Tan Xiangfeng, is free-spirited and uninhibited by nature. A trend-setter, he’s a freelance DJ, model and because of his travel articles, is a celebrity of sorts. Their father died young and Xiangchun had been shouldering the responsibility of caring for Xiangfeng. As a doting elder brother, he even attends match-making sessions with his wife in tow, in the hope of finding Xiangfeng a suitable other-half. Because of this, Xiangfeng becomes involved with sassy teacher Zhang Luoyun and the two later become an item. Luoyun belongs to the new generation of teachers who is skilful at using innovative methods (like bringing students for a ride in her sports car, giving them CDs of their idols, etc.) to bring her students close to her. Wildly popular with her students, she manages education like a career, with lofty ambitions of scaling the career ladder. Overly eager for success, she spoke harshly to her student, Ma Jialing, because the latter’s grades were below expectations, a move which hurt Jialing’s pride, thus many students started feeling uncomfortable with her. She had always been confident of being promoted to head-of-department, and upon not getting selected for promotion, she leaves teaching in disappointment....