My Sesame Street Friends is a short-form Sesame Street compilation series released to HBO Max on November 12, 2020. Four "seasons" of thirteen episodes, each twelve minutes in length, were produced. Ryan Dillon served as one of the directors for this series, directing the framing scenes for the "My Abby" and "My Sesame Music" episodes. Each season centers around a specific character, who hosts each episode about varying topics featuring segments starring that specific character.