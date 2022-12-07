Not Available

My Shocking Story gives a voice to unique individuals around the world living with extraordinary abilities, physical conditions or extreme medical conditions. Using personal testimonies from our lead characters, those closest to them, and medical experts, these films give a fascinating insight into what life is like when – on the surface at least - you are not like ordinary people. We also follow their awe-inspiring journeys as they allow experts to explore the mysteries of their conditions. Why are they like this and can medical science improve their lives? What are their hopes and dreams for the future?