My Sister Sam

Twentysomething freelance photographer, Samantha Russell's (Dawber), career was just starting to take off when her 16-year-old sister, Patti (Schaeffer), moved into her studio apartment in San Francisco. Patti's teenage problems pose a burden for Sam, as the elder sister struggles with whether to act as a parental figure to Patti or not. J.D. Lucas (Brooks) is Sam's slick agent, and Dixie Randazzo (O'Hara), her harried assistant. Sam finds a shoulder to lean on in close friend and neighbor, Jack Kincaid (Naughton), a successful photographer himself. "Everything starts like a knock at the door You don't know what it is, but you know who it's for That's the way we began, and there's no end in sight Something so good must be right There's room enough for two in a place that I know of It has a city view with a blue sky above Anywhere is home when there's someone there to share it There's room enough for two I got room enough for you in my life" Theme song "Room