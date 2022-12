Not Available

Mei Fangcao, an ordinary girl from Vietnam, takes a leap of faith by coming to Singapore as a "bride", hoping to raise medical fees for her mother and find her long-lost sister. She meets Zhong Shijie, who was recovering from a devastating car crash. With her sincerity and resilience, she convinces Shijie to accept her as his bride. As their fates intertwine, Fangcao's life takes a dramatic turn