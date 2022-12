Not Available

It’s 1998, and Zhang Chang Gong gets his first taste of success as a developer in an IT company. At the same time, he meets and falls in love with Li Mu Zi, a kind and intelligent university student. Unfortunately the IT bubble soon bursts, and Zhang Chang Gong is left unemployed. With the help of his friends and family, Chang Gong faces the challenges head on, and eventually becomes a top-selling author.