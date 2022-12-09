My Strange Hero

When Kang Bok-Soo was a high school student, he was falsely accused of committing violence and kicked out of school. This was caused by his first love Son Soo-Jung and a male student Oh Se-Ho. Kang Bok-Soo is a now an adult, but his life has not gone smoothly. To get revenge on Son Soo-Jung and Oh Se-Ho, he returns to the same high school as a student. The environment at the school has changed and Kang Bok-Soo gets involved in unexpected cases.
|Yoo Seung-ho
|Kang Bok-Soo
|Jo Bo-Ah
|Son Soo-Jung
|Kwak Dong-yeon
|Oh Se-Ho
|Kim Dong-Young
|Lee Kyung-Hyun
|Park Ah-In
|Yang Min-Ji
|Cheon Ho-Jin
|Teacher Park
View Full Cast >