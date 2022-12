Not Available

Henry has a pet Quonkka called Basil, who lives in a hole in his backyard. A Quonkka is a very rare Australian marsupial with six legs, 4 ears, 3 nostrils, and a big need for attention. Basil is part woolly mammoth, part rabbit, but all heart. He can fly like an eagle but he lands like a fridge. With his sister Peggy as camera operator and sometimes assistant, Henry sets out to make a series of reportage stories to teach the kids at school about his pet Quonkka.