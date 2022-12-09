My Sunshine

Not Available

Seven years ago, Zhao Mosheng left China with a broken heart. Seven years later, she returns and coincidentally bumps into her university sweetheart, He Yichen. We learn that their separation had been due to a misunderstanding. But the vibrant, sunny university student Yichen fell in love with no longer exists, having gone through many ups and downs in those seven years. Though Zhao Mosheng and He Yichen, now a top lawyer, still love each other, seven years lie between them, and misunderstanding separates them.