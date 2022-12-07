Not Available

My Sweet Seoul

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The drama about the love life of an old maid, Oh Eun Joo. She has been working at a book publishing company for seven years. Eun Joo forms a love triangle with Tae Oh and Young Soo. Tae Oh is younger than Eun Joo by seven years and Young Soo is a businessman who Eun Joo meets on a blind date. Eun Soo is reluctant in letting Tae Oh meet her friends because of their huge age gap. This causes a rift in their relationship because Tae Oh thinks that Eun Soo doesn't take him seriously.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images