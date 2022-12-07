My Sweet Seoul

Not Available

The drama about the love life of an old maid, Oh Eun Joo. She has been working at a book publishing company for seven years. Eun Joo forms a love triangle with Tae Oh and Young Soo. Tae Oh is younger than Eun Joo by seven years and Young Soo is a businessman who Eun Joo meets on a blind date. Eun Soo is reluctant in letting Tae Oh meet her friends because of their huge age gap. This causes a rift in their relationship because Tae Oh thinks that Eun Soo doesn't take him seriously.