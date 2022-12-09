My Sweetheart My Darling

Not Available

This drama portrays the various ways of loving of seven guys and girls through a story that revolves around a man and a woman who used to be elementary school classmates. In Young (Lee Bo Young) accidentally runs into her elementary school classmate Ki Jun (Kim Seung Soo) after so many years, and the two tie the knot despite their parents’ protests. But after failing to get pregnant even after three years of marriage, In Young faces a divorce. The situation escalates when Jae Min, an executive of a publishing company and a widower, shows interest in In Young, and a girl named Hee Joo, who has had a crush on Ki Jun since childhood, shows up. While In Young and Ki Jun attempt to make their new relationships work, In-young becomes pregnant out of the blue as she continues to see Ki Jun even after the divorce. To make things worse, In Young’s younger brother, In Cheol, gets embroiled in a love triangle involving his sister’s friend Sun Mi and the girl named Mi Jung, whom he dated while serving in the army.