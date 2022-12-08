My Teen Is Pregnant and So Am I

Not Available

Having something in common is a great way for mothers and their teenage daughters to bond. Of course, there are exceptions, and in some cases that includes a mom and her daughter being pregnant at the same time. It's a life-changing experience, one they will share together, but as their bellies grow, so does the tension. This reality-documentary series chronicles the struggles families face when two generations of women experience intense emotional journeys, ones packed with tears and turmoil, joy and heartbreak. On the bright side, the women have nine months to lean on each other while they sort out their new lives.