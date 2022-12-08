Not Available

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Brain's Base

This romantic comedy revolves around an antisocial high school student named Hikigaya Hachiman with a distorted view on life and no friends or girlfriend. When he see his classmates talking excitedly about living their adolescent lives, he mutters, They're a bunch of liars. When he is asked about his future dreams, he responds, Not working. A teacher gets Hachiman to join the volunteer service club, which happens to have the school's prettiest girl, Yukinoshita Yukino.

Saori HayamiYukino Yukinoshita
Nao TouyamaYuigahama Yui
Ayane SakuraIsshiki Iroha
Aoi YukiHikigaya Komachi
Takuya EguchiHikigaya Hachiman
Kondou TakashiHayama Hayato

