Not Available

My Three Sons

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

MCA Television

Widower Steve Douglas raises three sons with the help of his father-in-law, and is later aided by the boys' great-uncle. An adopted son, a stepdaughter, wives, and another generation of sons join the loving family in later seasons. Disney producer Bill Walsh often mused on whether the concept of the show was inspired by the movie The Shaggy Dog, as in his view they shared “the same dog, the same kids, and Fred [MacMurray].

Cast

William DemarestCharley O'Casey
Barry LivingstonErnie Thompson
Fred MacMurraySteve Douglas
Don GradyRobbie Douglas
Stanley LivingstonChip Douglas
Tina ColeKatie

View Full Cast >

Images