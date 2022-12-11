My True Crime Story

Not Available

This eight-episode true-crime series, narrated by Remy Ma, features first person stories of real people mixed up in headline-grabbing crimes. Remy Ma can attest first hand to what it's like to get caught up in the fast life, face the consequences and come out the other side victorious. Each episode features ordinary people with good intentions who commit scandalous criminal activities and ultimately find redemption. Told by the people who lived through these life-changing misadventures, thrilling stories include cases of international smuggling, million dollar jewelry heists, bank robbery and drug trafficking. When it all comes crashing down, was it worth it?