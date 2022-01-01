Not Available

My Two Dads began airing in the fall of 1987 on NBC Sunday nights at 8pm. The sitcom starred Greg Evigan and Paul Reiser, who later starred in the acclaimed TV comedy "Mad About You". The two played lifelong friends, Joey Harris and Michael Taylor resepectively. Rounding out the star cast ensemble was newcomer Staci Keanan (real name: Anastasia Sagorsky) in her first ever starring role playing Nicole Bradford, the possible daughter of one of the dads. A long time ago, Joey and Michael were seeing the same woman, Marcia Bradford. Soon, Maricia was pregnant with Nicole but died shortly after giving birth. Unable to determine who the father was, both Michael and Joey were appointed Nicole's legal guardians. First Broadcast: September 4, 1987 Last Broadcast: June 28, 1990 Episodes: 60 Color Episodes