My Unfair Lady

Successful property manager Molly Ling has a golden touch. The shopping malls under her management have won countless awards, but she is a control freak. As her top assistant, her cousin Cherry Ling is at her beck and call. Just as Molly is looking forward to a promotion to the board of directors, the company brings in her ex-boyfriend Gordon Man to be her equal. Meanwhile, Cherry discovers her boyfriend has cheated on her and has been feeling pessimistic about her personal life. It is during this time when she meets a compassionate gentleman Saving Ching. But when she believes their relationship will blossom into love, Cherry finds out that Saving is afraid of marriage. Can the two cousins – both competent women – ultimately reverse their misfortune and find happiness?