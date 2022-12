Not Available

As people get older, they have less time to spend with their families and separately live their own lives. They become to meet someone who they share their time, feelings, and even their secrets. Under this circumstance, the family becomes like strangers and people in relationships become like family. Kim Eun-Hee is the second daughter in a family. She is tender and thoughtful. She easily trusts people. Kim Eun-Hee works at publishing company.