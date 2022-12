Not Available

A drama about a woman who has no qualms about lying to get what she wants and her boyfriend, a man who is honest to a fault. The drama will demonstrate how their unlikely romance turns out to be true love. Yoon Tae Woon (No Min Woo) will play the man who believes in living truthfully, and Yoo Ji Na (Yang Jin Sung) will play someone just starting out at a corporate job, determined to succeed at any cost.