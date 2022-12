Not Available

Hedayat and Arsalan are two down and out ex-cons with a conscious who have fallen on hard times. When they hear that Meshkat, an old billionaire without any heirs, is in a coma and likely to die, they come up with a plan to once and for all relieve themselves from their misfortunes. Hedayat forges a birth certificate for Arsalan so he can claim to be a long lost nephew of Meshkat. Things, however, don't always go as smoothly as they plan...