Not Available

The story of My Villa is about an old man of about 90 years old, which is going to die soon. He never married and has no children. He has only several brothers and all of them have died. His honest lawyer, is looking for his true heirs. Incidentally Arslan and Hedayat who work in a restaurant, notice this and decide to introduce themselves as the nephews of Meshkat. Arslan is a smart person with prison record and a master in forging documents.