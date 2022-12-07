My Wife is a Magical Girl

Not Available

The story starts in an old castle town. It looks like other towns, but there is one thing different from others. People called “Magical Girls” are living there. They come from another world, “Realm”. For them, our world is just a temporary world, and they call our world “Wonderland”. Some magical girls wish to make our world into what they want to be. Asaba Ureshiko is usually a bit absentminded. However, she is actually a magical girl named “Agnes Belle” came from Realm, and she is also an administrator of Wonder Land. She married Asaba Tamotsu, who is a normal man in this world, keeping the secret that she is a magical girl. But, she hasn’t kissed him although they’ve been married because it is said that the magical girl loses her magical power by kissing a man. In addition, she has to save this world secretly.