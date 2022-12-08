Not Available

An Inseparable Bond That Captures the Heart - Animal Planet Presents MY WILD AFFAIR These rare relationships cross the divide between our species and provide a glimpse of the inner life of the creatures who share our world It's a "pawsitive" interaction, an unusual relationship and a love that has no boundaries. MY WILD AFFAIR is an original four-part series from Canada/U.K. co-production partners, Newroad Media in Toronto and Blink Films in the U.K., tells the moving stories of animals that formed an unlikely bond with a human. Told by delightful testimonies, these stories of love and dedication show how human lives are forever changed by their personal relationships with wildlife.