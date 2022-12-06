My Wildest Dreams

Not Available

Working at the Mound of Sound recording studio, Lisa had fantasies of becoming a rock star, though she knew that it was unlikely. She and her husband of eight years, Jack, who ran a struggling sports good store, had two children, seven-year-old Danny and four-month old Delilah. To complicate their lives, Lisa's crabby mother, Gloria and her cheery sister, Gloria were frequent intruders in their lives. At work, she had to deal with her boss, Chandler, who frequently made stupid commercials.