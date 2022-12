Not Available

Ah Jung is a unemployed young woman who is looking for a roommate. His tendency to be too affectionate with boyfriends that irritates them and the last boyfriend also leaves her in a cafeteria. Geum Dol, manager of the coffee shop and worker Gum Deol, has a special ability to transform into a dog and offers comfort to Ah Jung like a dog with a broken heart. What will Ah Jung do when he finds the truth?